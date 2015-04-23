Johnson Controls profit doubles in 2nd qtr

April 23 Johnson Controls Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts supplier, reported a 103 percent rise in quarterly profit as margins rose.

The company also recorded income from discontinued operations of $78 million for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $143 million, last year.

Net income rose to $529 million, or 80 cents per share, from $261 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $9.20 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)