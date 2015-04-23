CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls' 2nd-qtr revenue falls as dollar hurts

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
(Removes reference to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S revenue estimate in the headline, paragraphs 1 and 9 as it is not comparable)
April 23 Johnson Controls Inc, the largest U.S. auto parts supplier, reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a stronger dollar.
The company, which also makes climate control systems for buildings, cut its full-year profit forecast to $3.30-$3.45 per share from $3.55-$3.70 per share earlier.
Johnson Controls' earlier profit forecast included a 20-cent contribution from its Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) business, which it sold to CBRE Group Inc for $1.48 billion in March, the company said.
The GWS business accounted for nearly 10 percent of total sales last year.
Sales at Johnson Controls' automotive experience business which supplies seats, batteries and door panels, and accounted for about two-thirds of total revenue, fell 7 percent to $5.23 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.
The company attributed the fall to a strong dollar that offset higher sales volume.
The dollar has surged about 9 percent against a basket of major currencies in the first three months of the year.
Sales at the company's buildings efficiency business, which makes heating and air conditioning equipment, rose 4 percent.
Total revenue fell 3 percent to $9.20 billion.
Net income rose to $529 million, or 80 cents per share, from $261 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Income from continuing operations rose to 73 cents per share from 61 cents a year earlier, but missed the average analyst estimate by a cent.
Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.
The company recorded income from discontinued operations of $78 million for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $143 million last year.
Johnson Controls' stock was little changed in light premarket trading. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen about 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.