Johnson Controls divesting auto interiors business to SAIC JV

BRIEF-Community Trust Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.64
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports earnings for the first quarter 2017
NEW YORK May 18 Johnson Controls said on Sunday that it has agreed to sell its auto interiors business to a joint venture it is forming with a unit of China's SAIC Motor Corp.
A Johnson Controls spokesman said the auto parts maker was contributing $3 billion to the joint venture, giving it a 30 percent stake. The newly formed company will have total value of $7.5 billion, he said.
Johnson Controls had previously said it was evaluating strategic options for the unit, which had annual revenue of about $4 billion but had been struggling to turn a profit. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Adient's seating mechanisms joint venture announces plans for a new 90,000 square-meter plant in Changshu China
* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc- co, Aphria Inc announced plans today for joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in maritime provinces and Quebec