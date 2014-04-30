J&J suspends sale of device used in fibroid surgery - WSJ

BRIEF-CSX Q1 adjusted EPS $0.51 excluding items
* CSX Corp - in march 2017, company reduced its management workforce by 765 employees through an involuntary separation program with enhanced benefits
April 29 Johnson & Johnson suspended sale of devices used in fibroid surgery amid concerns about their potential to spread a rare but deadly cancer, the Wall Street Journal reported.
J&J was halting world-wide sale, distribution and promotion of the tools called power morcellators but not permanently pulling them from the market, the Journal said. (r.reuters.com/dyt88v)
The action follows a Food and Drug Administration advisory on April 17 that discouraged doctors from using laparoscopic power morcellators to remove fibroids - common but often painful uterine growths - because of a risk of worsening an often-hidden cancer. (r.reuters.com/dug68v)
In a letter to customers, J&J wrote that it is waiting for the regulator and the medical community to further clarify the role of morcellation in fibroid treatment, the newspaper said.
Morcellators typically use long, tube-shaped blades to cut and remove tissue through tiny incisions, helping patients avoid open abdominal surgery associated with longer scars and recovery.
J&J spokeswoman Sheri Woodruff did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane and Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 19 American Express Co posted a 13 percent fall in first-quarter profit, as it spent more on premium rewards to retain customers in a very competitive credit card industry.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S