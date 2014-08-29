Johnson & Johnson to seek buyer for medical device maker unit -WSJ

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 28 Johnson & Johnson plans to seek a buyer for its medical device maker business, Cordis Corp, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The sale of Cordis could fetch between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, one of the people told the Journal, adding that the sales process for the business was still at an early stage.
When contacted, J&J declined to comment on the matter.
Bridgewater, New Jersey based Cordis manufactures treatments for vascular disease including stents and catheters. It has a workforce of about 5000 employees.
Earlier this year, J&J sold another of its units, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc to private-equity firm Carlyle Group for $4.15 billion.
Analysts had pointed out at that time that the move highlighted J&J's determination not to waste resources on unloved divisions.
Other eminent deal talks in the medical device sector in recent times include Medtronic Inc's $43 billion bid for Covidien Plc, while Zimmer Holding Inc agreed to acquire Biomet Inc for about $13 billion. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday his agency will impose new anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports, a move that escalates a long-running trade dispute between the two countries.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, who plays a Silicon Valley tycoon in the new film "The Circle" about a powerful social media company, teased Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Monday that he may have been inspiration for the part.