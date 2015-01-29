FDA expands use of Imbruvica to treat rare form of cancer

Jan 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it cleared an expanded use of Imbruvica to treat Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, a rare form of cancer that begins in the body's immune system.

The approval represents a fourth indication for the drug, sold by Johnson & Johnson and Pharmacyclics Inc , since its initial approval in November 2013. (1.usa.gov/1uF95vd)

The drug is already used to fight chronic lymphocytic leukemia and Mantle cell lymphoma.