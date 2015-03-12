Johnson & Johnson sues Glaxo over allergy ads as spring nears

| NEW YORK, March 12
NEW YORK, March 12 Johnson & Johnson
sued rival drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC on Thursday,
alleging that Glaxo is trying to unlawfully grab market share
with false advertising at the start of spring allergy season in
the United States.
Two Johnson & Johnson units, McNeil-PPC Inc and McNeil
Consumer Healthcare, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan. The lawsuit accuses Glaxo of making unsupported
claims about its allergy nasal spray Flonase at the expense of
McNeil's drugs Benadryl and Zyrtec.
A Glaxo spokeswoman said the company was reviewing the
lawsuit.
Glaxo received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to sell Flonase over the counter in July, setting
the stage for greater competition.
A Glaxo TV spot says Flonase outperforms the No. 1 allergy
pill, which the ad does not name, and controls six allergy
symptoms while the leading pill controls one, according to the
lawsuit. Studies do not support the claims, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit says McNeil stands to be harmed "with the prime
allergy sales season quickly approaching," and it asks for an
injunction.
A Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman declined to comment.
The case is McNeil-PPC Inc and McNeil Consumer Healthcare v.
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare LP, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 15-1866.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)