Johnson & Johnson buys energy drink brand in India

MUMBAI Nov 7 Johnson & Johnson Inc said
on Friday it had bought the energy drink brand ORSL from Indian
firm Jagdale Industries Ltd for an undisclosed amount, in a bid
to expand its consumer healthcare business in the country.
The U.S.-based diversified healthcare firm did not disclose
the financial terms of the deal, but a source directly involved
in the transaction told Reuters that Johnson & Johnson acquired
the brand for about 7.5 billion rupees ($121.69 million).
($1 = 61.6300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)