Johnson & Johnson buys energy drink brand in India

MUMBAI Nov 7 Johnson & Johnson Inc said on Friday it had bought the energy drink brand ORSL from Indian firm Jagdale Industries Ltd for an undisclosed amount, in a bid to expand its consumer healthcare business in the country.

The U.S.-based diversified healthcare firm did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but a source directly involved in the transaction told Reuters that Johnson & Johnson acquired the brand for about 7.5 billion rupees ($121.69 million).

($1 = 61.6300 Indian rupees)