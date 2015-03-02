版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 2日 星期一 20:48 BJT

Cardinal to buy J&J vascular technology unit Cordis for $1.9 bln

NEW YORK, March 2 Cardinal Health said on Monday that it would buy Johnson & Johnson's Cordis vascular technology unit for $1.9 billion and that the acquisition would boost 2017 earnings by 20 cents per share.

J&J, which makes pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and consumer items, said it would continue to stay in the cardiovascular disease sector through its electrophysiology business and its cardiovascular treatment Xarelto. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐