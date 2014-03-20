UPDATE 2-J&J gets $1.2 bln Arkansas Risperdal judgment tossed out

(Adds statement from Janssen)
By Jonathan Stempel
March 20 Johnson & Johnson on Thursday
won a reversal by the Arkansas Supreme Court of a $1.2 billion
judgment imposed after a jury concluded that the drugmaker
improperly marketed its anti-psychotic drug Risperdal and
concealed its risks.
The penalty had been imposed in April 2012, one day after a
jury in Little Rock, Arkansas, found that Johnson & Johnson and
its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit violated state laws governing
Medicaid fraud and deceptive trade practices.
Arkansas' highest court, however, said the jury verdict and
subsequent award could not stand because Arkansas had relied on
the wrong law to sue Johnson & Johnson, using a law covering
healthcare facilities rather than drug companies.
"Janssen is indisputably not a healthcare facility and
applying for certification or re-certification as described in
the statute," Associate Justice Karen Baker wrote for the court.
"Hence, the statutory provision is not applicable."
The decision was unanimous, though three of the Supreme
Court's seven justices dissented from some of the reasoning. The
Arkansas court also threw out an order directing Johnson &
Johnson to cover the state's $181 million in attorney's fees.
Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel in a statement
said he still believes the state legislature meant the Medicaid
fraud law to apply to companies such as Johnson & Johnson, which
is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
"I am disappointed that the court viewed the law
differently," he said. "Nevertheless, I will keep working to
protect consumers against fraud and the kinds of irresponsible
and greedy actions shown by Johnson & Johnson and Janssen
Pharmaceuticals in their marketing of the drug Risperdal."
Pamela Van Houten, a Janssen spokeswoman, in a statement
said the unit is pleased with the decision, and "remains
strongly committed to ethical business practices."
The jury verdict came after a 12-day trial.
In late afternoon trading, Johnson & Johnson shares were up
40 cents at $93.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.
OTHER CHALLENGES
Risperdal was launched in 1994, and is used to treat
conditions including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and
irritability in people with autism.
The drug and other anti-psychotic treatments have also been
linked to side effects such as strokes, diabetes and weight
gain. Generic versions are available.
Following the jury verdict, Pulaski County Circuit Court
Judge Tim Fox ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $1.19 billion for
violating Arkansas' Medicaid fraud law, or $5,000 for each of
nearly 238,900 violations, plus $11.4 million for violating the
deceptive trade law.
Johnson & Johnson is awaiting a ruling by South Carolina's
Supreme Court on whether to overturn $327 million of penalties
in a similar case. The Louisiana Supreme Court overturned a $258
million award in a similar case in January.
In November, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $2.2 billion to
federal and state governments to settle criminal and civil
allegations that it promoted Risperdal and other drugs for
unapproved uses.
It was accused in that case of promoting Risperdal for uses
including the controlling of aggression and anxiety in older
patients suffering from dementia, and treating behavioral
disturbances in children and disabled people.
The case are Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc et al
v. Arkansas, Arkansas Supreme Court, Nos. 12-1058, 13-468.
