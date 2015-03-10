Tylenol maker to pay $25 mln for selling metal-contaminated drugs

| WASHINGTON, March 10
WASHINGTON, March 10 A Johnson & Johnson
subsidiary pleaded guilty on Tuesday to selling liquid medicine
contaminated with metal and agreed to pay $25 million to resolve
the case, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.
The subsidiary, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, pleaded guilty
to one federal criminal charge in the case.
In 2010, the company launched mass recalls of certain
children's over-the-counter-medicines, including Infants'
Tylenol and Children's Motrin, made at its Fort Washington,
Pennsylvania plant.
It was the latest in a series of recalls at the time. There
were far-reaching multiple recalls from 2008 to 2010 involving
hundreds of millions of bottles and packages of consumer brands
such as Tylenol, Motrin, Rolaids, Benadryl and other products
due to faulty manufacturing. The recalls kept widely used
products such as Children's Tylenol off pharmacy shelves and
seriously tarnished J&J's once-sterling reputation.
In addition to metal particles getting into liquid
medicines, there were moldy odors and labeling problems. For
example, the label for Sudafed allergy tablets incorrectly
repeated the word "not" to say "do not not divide, crush, chew
or dissolve the tablet."
In the case involving metal particles, the troubles began in
May 2009 when a consumer complained after noticing "black
specks" in the bottom of a bottle of Infants' Tylenol. The
specks were found to be nickel and chromium particles.
In 2010, Johnson & Johnson's U.S. consumer product sales
fell by more than 19 percent, a decrease of $900 million. The
rash of consumer medicine recalls in 2009 and 2010 were largely
responsible for the first back-to-back years of company sales
declines since World War Two.
Carol Goodrich, a spokeswoman for McNeil Consumer
Healthcare, said the plea agreement "closes a chapter" and that
the company has "been implementing enhanced quality and
oversight standards across its entire business."
As part of the agreement, McNeil also agreed to further
safety measures before reopening its Fort Washington facility.
