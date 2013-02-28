版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 01:12 BJT

BRIEF-NJ jury awards punitive damages of $7.76 mln to woman who received J&J vaginal mesh

Feb 28 Johnson & Johnson : * N.j. jury awards punitive damages of $7.76 million to patient who received

j&j vaginal mesh * Plainttiff's attorneys cite $7.76 million punitive award * J&j says it will "vigorously pursue an appeal" of the punitive damages award * Plantiff's attorneys say punitive award is on top of $3.35 million award to

same patient earlier this week
