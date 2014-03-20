版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 20日 星期四 23:46 BJT

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson wins reversal of $1.2 bln Risperdal judgment

March 20 Johnson & Johnson : * Arkansas supreme court overturns roughly $1.2 billion judgment against

Johnson & Johnson over marketing of risperdal -- court ruling
