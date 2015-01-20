BRIEF-J&J says 2015 analyst forecasts don't fully reflect negative foreign exchange trend

Jan 20 Johnson & Johnson :
* J&j CFO says negative foreign exchange trends hurt
company 2015
forecasts more than expected
* J&j CFO says current Wall street forecasts for j&j may not
adequately reflect
likely negative impact in 2015 of foreign exchange
* J&j says expects negative foreign exchange impact in 2015,
assuming current
trends, of 42 cents per share, versus earlier view of 15 to
20 cents per
share drag
* J&j CEO says "generally encouraged" by increased utilization
of products,
helped by increased U.S. hospital admissions, surgical
procedures
* J&j CFO says expects medical devices, consumer products to
have better growth
prospects in 2015 than 2014