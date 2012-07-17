J&J sales lag, profit view cut on foreign exchange factors

July 17 Johnson & Johnson reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday and cut its
full-year 2012 profit forecast, citing negative foreign-exchange
factors, but quarterly earnings narrowly beat Wall Street
estimates.
The diversified healthcare company said on Tuesday it earned
$1.41 billion, or 50 cents per share, in the second quarter.
That compared with $2.78 billion, or $1.00 per share, in the
year-earlier period, when the company took a big charge for
restructuring its Cordis heart-device unit.
Quarterly sales totaled $16.48 billion, falling short of
Wall Street expectations of $16.69 billion.
Excluding a number of big charges, J&J earned $1.30 per
share in the most recent period. Analysts, on average, expected
$1.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.