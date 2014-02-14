FDA denies approval to wider use of J&J's blood clot preventer

Feb 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
denied an approval to a wider use of Johnson & Johnson's
heart drug Xarelto.
The blood-clot preventing drug is already approved for use
in multiple indications.
J&J's unit Janssen Research & Development was seeking
approval for using the drug to reduce the risk of heart
problems, such as heart attack, stroke or death, in patients
with acute coronary syndrome and to reduce the risk of stent
thrombosis - a blood clot at the site of the stent.
J&J said it was evaluating the contents of the letters and
would determine the appropriate next steps.