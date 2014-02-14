版本:
2014年 2月 14日

FDA denies approval to wider use of J&J's blood clot preventer

Feb 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied an approval to a wider use of Johnson & Johnson's heart drug Xarelto.

The blood-clot preventing drug is already approved for use in multiple indications.

J&J's unit Janssen Research & Development was seeking approval for using the drug to reduce the risk of heart problems, such as heart attack, stroke or death, in patients with acute coronary syndrome and to reduce the risk of stent thrombosis - a blood clot at the site of the stent.

J&J said it was evaluating the contents of the letters and would determine the appropriate next steps.
