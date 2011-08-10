J&J reaches some agreement on U.S. Risperdal probe

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
NEW YORK Aug 10 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said it reached an agreement related to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a federal investigation into the marketing of its Risperdal schizophrenia treatment, although some issues remain unresolved.
In its quarterly securities filing, J&J said that discussions have been ongoing to resolve criminal penalties related to the promotion of Risperdal, a onetime big-selling product for the company.
"An agreement in principal on key issues relevant to a disposition of criminal charges pursuant to a single misdemeanor violation of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act has been reached, but certain issues remain open before a settlement can be finalized," J&J said in the filing.
J&J said it had adjusted the amount accrued in the second quarter to cover the financial component of the proposed criminal settlement.
The U.S. government also plans to intervene in whistle-blower suits alleging "off-label" promotion of Risperdal and file a superseding complaint, J&J said in the filing. Off-label promotion refers to marketing of a drug outside of its approved uses. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)