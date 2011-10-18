UPDATE 4-J&J profit falls, but beats forecast

* Q3 EPS ex-items $1.24 vs. $1.21 forecast
* Q3 sales slightly trail expectations
* Shares little changed
(Adds CFO comment, product sales)
By Ransdell Pierson
Oct 18 Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N)
third-quarter earnings fell on lower U.S. sales, but the weaker
dollar and strong demand overseas helped the company beat Wall
Street forecasts.
J&J earned $3.2 billion, or $1.15 per share, compared with
$3.42 billion or $1.23 per share a year earlier.
Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.24 per share.
Analysts on average had expected $1.21, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6.8 percent to $16 billion, just shy of Wall
Street estimates of $16.02 billion. It would have risen just
2.6 percent if not for the weaker dollar, which boosts the
value of sales in overseas markets.
Atlantic Equities analyst Richard Purkiss said the results
were not as impressive as they might appear because J&J's
profit beat was due largely to income from divestitures and the
company's profit margins slipped during the quarter.
"Results were in line, but not the sort of quality that
people would have wanted," Purkiss said.
J&J shares were down 0.3 percent at $63.63 in morning
trading, in line with the drug sector.
The company's U.S. sales slipped 3.7 percent, hurt by
declines in all three product segments: prescription drugs,
consumer products and medical devices.
But overseas, where the company generates most of its
sales, revenue jumped 16.4 percent, with half of the gain
attributable to foreign exchange factors.
NEWER DRUGS TAKING HOLD
Global pharmaceutical revenue rose almost 9 percent to
$5.98 billion, although U.S. sales shrank 6.1 percent as
cheaper generics virtually eliminated demand for J&J's Levaquin
antibiotic. Global sales of the product plunged 91 percent to
$25 million.
Even so, pharmaceuticals were the company's best-performing
business, helped by newer drugs for psoriasis and arthritis and
approvals earlier this year of prostate cancer treatment Zytiga
and Incivek for treatment of hepatitis C.
Although J&J did not report sales of Zytiga and Incivek,
company Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso said Zytiga
sales were off to an impressive start -- taking an "immediate
hold on the market." [nN1E7960XS]
Quarterly sales of medical devices and diagnostics rose 6.1
percent to $6.28 billion, with all the growth coming from
overseas markets, thanks mostly to the weaker dollar.
Sales of consumer products rose 4.9 percent to $3.74
billion, held back by plunging U.S. sales of over-the-counter
(OTC) drugs that have been recalled over the past two years due
to quality-control lapses.
Combined U.S. sales of J&J'S OTC brands and nutritional
products fell almost 25 percent in the quarter, to $332
million.
J&J in the past two years has recalled hundreds of
millions of bottles and packages of familiar household brands
-- including Tylenol and Motrin painkillers, Rolaids antacids
and its Benadryl and Zyrtec allergy drugs -- that it made in
its own plants and sold through its McNeil consumer healthcare
division.
The many recalls have damaged J&J's reputation and hurt its
earnings. The diversified healthcare company is making costly
upgrades to McNeil plants under federal supervision to restock
stores with the recalled products,
Johnson & Johnson forecast a full-year profit of $4.95 to
$5.00 per share, lifting the low end of its forecast by 5
cents. The drugmaker slightly lowered its 2011 sales forecast
to $65 billion, due to an expected smaller benefit from foreign
exchange fluctuations.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)