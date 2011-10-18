UPDATE 4-J&J profit falls, but beats forecast

* Q3 EPS ex-items $1.24 vs. $1.21 forecast

By Ransdell Pierson

Oct 18 Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) third-quarter earnings fell on lower U.S. sales, but the weaker dollar and strong demand overseas helped the company beat Wall Street forecasts.

J&J earned $3.2 billion, or $1.15 per share, compared with $3.42 billion or $1.23 per share a year earlier.

Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.24 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.21, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 6.8 percent to $16 billion, just shy of Wall Street estimates of $16.02 billion. It would have risen just 2.6 percent if not for the weaker dollar, which boosts the value of sales in overseas markets.

Atlantic Equities analyst Richard Purkiss said the results were not as impressive as they might appear because J&J's profit beat was due largely to income from divestitures and the company's profit margins slipped during the quarter.

"Results were in line, but not the sort of quality that people would have wanted," Purkiss said.

J&J shares were down 0.3 percent at $63.63 in morning trading, in line with the drug sector.

The company's U.S. sales slipped 3.7 percent, hurt by declines in all three product segments: prescription drugs, consumer products and medical devices.

But overseas, where the company generates most of its sales, revenue jumped 16.4 percent, with half of the gain attributable to foreign exchange factors.

NEWER DRUGS TAKING HOLD

Global pharmaceutical revenue rose almost 9 percent to $5.98 billion, although U.S. sales shrank 6.1 percent as cheaper generics virtually eliminated demand for J&J's Levaquin antibiotic. Global sales of the product plunged 91 percent to $25 million.

Even so, pharmaceuticals were the company's best-performing business, helped by newer drugs for psoriasis and arthritis and approvals earlier this year of prostate cancer treatment Zytiga and Incivek for treatment of hepatitis C.

Although J&J did not report sales of Zytiga and Incivek, company Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso said Zytiga sales were off to an impressive start -- taking an "immediate hold on the market." [nN1E7960XS]

Quarterly sales of medical devices and diagnostics rose 6.1 percent to $6.28 billion, with all the growth coming from overseas markets, thanks mostly to the weaker dollar.

Sales of consumer products rose 4.9 percent to $3.74 billion, held back by plunging U.S. sales of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs that have been recalled over the past two years due to quality-control lapses.

Combined U.S. sales of J&J'S OTC brands and nutritional products fell almost 25 percent in the quarter, to $332 million.

J&J in the past two years has recalled hundreds of millions of bottles and packages of familiar household brands -- including Tylenol and Motrin painkillers, Rolaids antacids and its Benadryl and Zyrtec allergy drugs -- that it made in its own plants and sold through its McNeil consumer healthcare division.

The many recalls have damaged J&J's reputation and hurt its earnings. The diversified healthcare company is making costly upgrades to McNeil plants under federal supervision to restock stores with the recalled products,

Johnson & Johnson forecast a full-year profit of $4.95 to $5.00 per share, lifting the low end of its forecast by 5 cents. The drugmaker slightly lowered its 2011 sales forecast to $65 billion, due to an expected smaller benefit from foreign exchange fluctuations. (For a graphic on results: link.reuters.com/fyh54s ) (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)