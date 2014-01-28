Louisiana's top court rules for J&J in appeal of Risperdal suit

Jan 28 Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled
in favor of Johnson & Johnson in an appeal related to
the drugmaker's marketing of anti-psychotic drug Risperdal,
overturning a case that had gone in favor the state's attorney
general.
The ruling said that the Louisiana Attorney General, James
Caldwell, failed to prove that Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc, part
of J&J, violated state law when it misrepresented through
off-label statements the potential risk of side effects of the
drug.
The Louisiana case was not part of a broader $2.2 billion
settlement that J&J had made last fall with the U.S. Department
of Justice regarding marketing practices for the drug.
J&J and the Louisiana AG's office were not immediately
available for comment on the court's ruling.