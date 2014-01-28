UPDATE 1-Louisiana's top court rules for J&J in appeal of Risperdal suit

Jan 28 Johnson & Johnson won an appeal
in Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday over its marketing of
anti-psychotic drug Risperdal as the court overturned a ruling
that would have imposed a $258 million penalty on the company.
The ruling said that the Louisiana Attorney General, James
Caldwell, failed to prove that Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc, part
of J&J, violated state law when it misrepresented through
off-label statements the potential risk of side effects of the
drug.
The Louisiana case was not part of a broader $2.2 billion
settlement that J&J had made last fall with the U.S. Department
of Justice regarding marketing practices for the drug.
J&J spokeswoman Pamela Van Houten said, "We are pleased that
the Louisiana Supreme Court has ruled in our favor. Since this
lawsuit was filed against us, we have maintained that we did not
violate Louisiana's Medical Assistance Programs Integrity Law
(MAPIL), and we are gratified to have our position validated by
today's court decision."
The Louisiana AG's office was not immediately available for
comment on the ruling.