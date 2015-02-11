J&J drops bid to probe plaintiff solicitation in mesh cases

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 11 Johnson & Johnson has
dropped its request to investigate the source of what it said
were illegal phone calls that may have resulted in baseless
lawsuits over transvaginal mesh devices against its Ethicon Inc
subsidiary.
In a court filing late Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson's lawyers
moved to withdraw a Jan. 14 motion that had asked U.S. District
Judge Joseph Goodwin in the Southern District of West Virginia -
who oversees federal mesh litigation - to allow for an
investigation into the calls, as well as an inquiry into whether
plaintiffs' lawyers had knowledge of the source of the calls.
The filing did not elaborate on the reason for withdrawing
the motion. Ethicon and lead counsel for the plaintiffs did not
immediately return requests for comment.
Johnson & Johnson is one of seven manufacturers that
together face 70,000 lawsuits before Goodwin over injuries
alleged to have been caused by mesh devices, which are used to
treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.
Plaintiffs have said that the devices are defective and can
cause painful side effects like bleeding, infection and nerve
damage.
Ethicon's Jan. 14 court motion said that it had received
numerous reports from women about unsolicited phone calls from
strangers who either knew their private medical details, such as
recent surgeries they had had, or were fishing for similar
information.
The callers, some of whom purported to be from Johnson &
Johnson or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, told women
they could receive up to $40,000 if they filed a lawsuit,
according to the court filing.
The company suggested that the calls and other dodgy
solicitation tactics could be a significant factor in the flood
of lawsuits it has faced over mesh, which it said was considered
the "gold standard" for treating stress urinary incontinence.
More than 35,000 claims have been filed in state and federal
court over Ethicon mesh.
Plaintiffs' lawyers had opposed the request in a reply filed
Jan. 22. While they disavowed any illegal plaintiff solicitation
measures, they said that there was no evidence that fraud was
tainting the mesh cases, and that J&J was trying to justify
unnecessary and burdensome measures that "would grind this
litigation to a screeching halt."
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Alan Crosby)