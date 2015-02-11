UPDATE 1-J&J drops bid to probe plaintiff solicitation in mesh cases

(Adds comment from plaintiffs' lawyer, background from hearing)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Feb 11 Johnson & Johnson
dropped its request to investigate the source of what it said
were illegal phone calls that may have resulted in baseless
lawsuits over transvaginal mesh devices against its Ethicon Inc
subsidiary.
In a court filing late Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson's lawyers
moved to withdraw a Jan. 14 motion that had asked U.S. District
Judge Joseph Goodwin in the Southern District of West Virginia -
who oversees federal mesh litigation - to allow for an
investigation into the source of the calls.
During a hearing last week in West Virginia, Goodwin told
lawyers in the mesh cases that some recent motions have "not
been helpful" in establishing the "mutual trust" needed to find
a resolution to the litigation.
The filing did not elaborate on the reason for withdrawing
the motion and the company didn't return a request for comment.
Bryan Aylstock, the lead plaintiffs' lawyer, said he was
pleased with Ethicon's decision and that both sides have
"pledged to work together to attempt to put an end to any
wrongful solicitations of clients."
Johnson & Johnson is one of seven manufacturers that
together face 70,000 lawsuits before Goodwin over injuries
alleged to have been caused by mesh devices, which are used to
treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.
Plaintiffs say the devices are defective and can cause
painful side effects like bleeding, infection and nerve damage.
Ethicon's Jan. 14 court motion said it had received numerous
reports from women about unsolicited phone calls from strangers
who either knew their private medical details or were fishing
for similar information.
The callers, some of whom purported to be from Johnson &
Johnson or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, told women
they could receive up to $40,000 if they filed a lawsuit,
according to the court filing.
The company suggested the calls and other dodgy solicitation
tactics could be a significant factor in the flood of lawsuits
it has faced over mesh, which it called the "gold standard" for
treating stress urinary incontinence. More than 35,000 claims
have been filed in state and federal court over Ethicon mesh.
Plaintiffs' lawyers had opposed the request in a reply filed
Jan. 22. While they disavowed any illegal plaintiff solicitation
measures, they said that there was no evidence that fraud was
tainting the mesh cases and called the motion a delay tactic.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Alan Crosby)