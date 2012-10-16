J&J profit beats forecasts, as drug sales rebound

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
Oct 16 Johnson & Johnson reported better than expected quarterly results On Tuesday, as its pharmaceutical sales rebounded with the help of newer products, including treatments for prostate cancer and hepatitis C.
The company earned $3.0 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $3.2 billion, or $1.15 per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the diversified healthcare company earned $1.25 per share. Analysts, on average, had expected $1.21 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Company revenue rose 6.5 percent to $17.1 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $16.98 billion.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.