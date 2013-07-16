UPDATE 3-J&J results beat forecasts; Elan share sale helps

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
By Ransdell Pierson
July 16 Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on strong demand for its prescription drugs and medical devices, but a big gain from the sale of a stake in Irish drugmaker Elan Corp skewed the results.
"It looks like it was a great quarter, when it was really only a good quarter," Edwards Jones analyst Judson Clark said.
J&J posted a second-quarter gain of $213 million from the sale of Elan shares it acquired in 2009 as part of a deal to develop a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.
The diversified healthcare company, whose shares were little changed in afternoon trading, said it earned $3.8 billion, or $1.33 per share. That compared with $1.41 billion, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier, when J&J took $2.2 billion in charges for the writedown of research assets, litigation expenses and merger-related costs.
J&J earned $1.48 per share, excluding special items such as expenses from litigation and an acquisition. Analysts on average expected $1.39, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen said the earnings beat estimates because of surprisingly strong sales, a lower tax rate, improved profit margins and the Elan gain.
Revenue rose 8.5 percent to $17.88 billion, while Wall Street had been expecting $17.71 billion.
Global sales of the company's prescription drugs rose 11.7 percent to $7.02 billion, on strong performances of Remicade for arthritis, Stelara for psoriasis and Zytiga, a fast-growing medicine for prostate cancer.
Sales of medical devices rose 9.6 percent to $7.19 billion, helped by the company's recent acquisition of Synthes Inc and its devices used for trauma procedures.
"This report shows that concerns about growth of J&J's device business are overblown," said Bill Smead, chief investment officer of Smead Capital Management.
But sales of consumer medicines edged up only 1.1 percent, to $3.66 billion, with weakness in both in U.S. and overseas markets. U.S. sales continue to suffer from recalls of Tylenol, Motrin and other over-the-counter medicines over the past three years due to quality-control lapses.
J&J raised its full-year earnings forecast to between $5.40 and $5.47 per share from an earlier range of $5.35 to $5.45. It earned $5.10 per share last year.
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.