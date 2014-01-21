Johnson & Johnson beats Q4 forecasts as drug sales shine

Jan 21 Johnson & Johnson reported
quarterly results that came in above Wall Street estimates on
sharply higher sales of its prescription drugs and improving
sales of its medical devices.
The diversified healthcare company said on Tuesday it earned
$3.52 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the fourth quarter. That
compared with $2.57 billion, or 91 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period, when J&J took a charge of $800 million
related mostly to recalls of defective "metal-on-metal" hip
replacement devices.
Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.24 per share.
Analysts, on average, expected $1.20 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.