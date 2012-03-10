U.S. nixes tentative $1 bln settlement with J&J -WSJ

March 9 Federal prosecutors in Washington,
D.C. have nixed a tentative $1 billion settlement with Johnson &
Johnson, holding out for a bigger settlement with the
drugmaker for alleged improper marketing of its Risperdal
schizophrenia drug, the Wall Street Journal said.
The report, citing sources familiar with the situation, said
Department of Justice prosecutors in Washington rejected a
proposed settlement worked out about two months ago between J&J
and federal prosecutors in Philadelphia, and that the deal must
now be renegotiated. Officials in the Justice Department's
criminal division could not be reached immediately for comment.
The Department of Justice for years has been investigating
the diversified healthcare company for alleged marketing of the
anti-psychotic drug for unapproved uses, including for nursing
home residents.
Individual states are also pressing similar allegations
against J&J. The company in January said it will pay $158
million to settle a Texas lawsuit that accused it of improperly
selling the drug to state residents on the Medicaid health
program for the poor, including children.
That settlement fully resolved claims in Texas, J&J said,
but does not affect other ongoing state or federal Risperdal
litigation.