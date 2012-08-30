UPDATE 3-J&J to pay $181 mln to settle improper marketing claims

* J&J admits no wrongdoing
* Separate from agreement with U.S. Justice Department
* Company has been probed for improper marketing to elderly
* Shares fall 0.5 percent
Aug 30 Johnson & Johnson said it has
agreed to pay $181 million to settle consumer fraud claims by 36
U.S. states and the District of Columbia that it improperly
marketed its Risperdal antipsychotic drug for unapproved uses.
The diversified healthcare company has also been targeted by
federal authorities for separate but related allegations,
including improperly promoting the drug for use in nursing
homes.
J&J said it had already set aside funds to cover the civil
settlement. The funds will be divided among the states
participating in the settlement, announced on Thursday.
The company said the settlement was not an admission of
wrongdoing.
"We have chosen this path to achieve a prompt and full
resolution of these state claims," Michael Yang, president of
J&J's Janssen Pharmaceuticals, said in a statement.
Annual sales of Risperdal, which topped $4 billion at their
peak, have dwindled in the face of competition from cheaper
generic versions.
J&J said it would not promote any of its newer
antipsychotics for off-label uses or make any false or
misleading claims related to those products. It said it had a
system in place to ensure that marketing and promotion policies
are followed.
While doctors are free to use medicines in any way they see
fit, companies can only promote drugs for uses approved by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
J&J previously disclosed a separate agreement in principle
with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle three civil False
Claims Act matters pending in U.S. courts involving sales and
marketing of Risperdal, another schizophrenia treatment, Invega,
and the heart failure drug Natrecor. J&J has been accused of
targeting the elderly by making payments to Omnicare Inc
to promote the medicines in nursing homes and long-term care
facilities.
J&J took a charge of about $600 million in the second
quarter to bolster reserves for a potential settlement of civil
lawsuits related to marketing of Risperdal and other drugs. It
said it was unclear when the agreement with the Justice
Department would become final.
The latest settlement follows a number of costly court
setbacks in various states related to Risperdal sales practices.
In April, an Arkansas state judge ordered J&J to pay a $1.1
billion penalty after a jury found the company guilty of using
fraudulent tactics to sell Risperdal. J&J filed an appeal of
that ruling in July.
Arkansas sued the company, saying it had deceived thousands
of doctors by touting the medicine as better and safer than
rival therapies and marketing it for unapproved uses in children
and the elderly. The state, which was not part of the settlement
announced on Thursday, alleged that J&J caused its Medicaid
insurance program for the poor to greatly overpay for Risperdal.
The company earlier agreed to pay $158 million to settle a
similar lawsuit brought by Texas.
It is appealing decisions that went against it in Louisiana
and South Carolina. J&J successfully appealed a similar case in
Pennsylvania, while claims brought by West Virginia involving
Risperdal sales practices were dismissed.
J&J shares were down 31 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $67.06 in
afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange amid sharper
downturns for the drug sector and broader stock market.