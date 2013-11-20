BRIEF-Johnson Controls announces three-year $3.65 bln share repurchase program, raises quarterly dividend 16 pct

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Johnson Controls Inc : * Announces three-year $3.65 billion share repurchase program; increases
quarterly dividend by 16 percent * Increases regular quarterly dividend by 16 percent to $0.22 per share * Board of directors has approved a $3 billion increase in its share repurchase
program * In addition,co is announcing an $800 million accelerated stock repurchase
agreement with Goldman Sachs that will be funded in November 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: