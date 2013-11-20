版本:
BRIEF-Johnson Controls says Raymond Conner elected to co's board of directors

Nov 20 Johnson Controls Inc : * Raymond L. Conner elected to Johnson Controls board of directors * Conner is executive vice president of the Boeing Company and president and

chief executive officer of Boeing commercial airplanes * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
