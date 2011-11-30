Johnson Controls says did not cause lead poisoning in Shanghai

SHANGHAI Nov 30 Major lead-acid battery
maker Johnson Controls said an independent study
concluded that its China unit could not be the source of lead
contamination that caused lead poisoning in some children in
Shanghai.
In September, Shanghai Johnson Controls International
Battery Co came under the spotlight after children in Kangqiao
area of Shanghai were found to have ultra-high levels of lead in
their blood during medical checks. Residents in Kangqiao had
said at least 10 children have been hospitalised due to the high
levels of lead in their blood.
The study, conducted by the China Electric Equipment
Industry Association, exonerated Johnson Controls and found an
abnormally high zone of lead content from a garbage recycling
plant near the residential area where 80 percent of the poisoned
children lived, Johnson Controls said in a statement on Tuesday.
"We believe this is a comprehensive investigation based on
facts," said Alex Molinaroli, president of Johnson Controls
Power Solutions, in a statement.
"The results corroborate our own data and prove that
emissions from our battery plant could not be the cause of
elevated blood-lead levels found in the community."
Johnson Controls said in the statement the contaminated area
around the recycling plant was found to have lead content three
times over the current national standard and zinc content 15
times over the current national levels.
The firm, which halted production in September because its
annual lead-quota was reached, will restart production in
January 2012, it said.
In July, environment group Greenpeace accused some of the
world's leading clothing brands of relying on Chinese suppliers
that pollute rivers with toxic, hormone-disrupting chemicals
banned in Europe and elsewhere,
Chinese environmental groups also accused Apple Inc
of turning a blind eye as its suppliers pollute the country.