版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 4日 星期四 21:24 BJT

CORRECTED-Johnson Controls to end car fabrics production at Czech plant-agency

(CTK corrects the timing of the closure to Sept next year, not this year)

PRAGUE, July 4 Johnson Controls will end car fabrics production at its plant north of the Czech capital Prague in September 2014, cutting 1,635 jobs, news agency CTK said on Thursday.

Some of the workers will be offered jobs at the firm's other Czech operations, the company said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐