REFILE-CBRE to buy Johnson Controls' workplace solutions for $1.48 bln

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
(Corrects company name to "Controls" from "Control" in paragraph 1)
March 31 Johnson Controls Inc, a maker of climate control systems for buildings, said it would sell its global workplace solutions business to CBRE Group Inc for $1.48 billion in cash.
CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services firm, said it expects the deal to add to adjusted earnings in 2016.
Johnson Controls' global workplace solutions provides facilities and energy management for more than 1.8 billion square feet of corporate real estate. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.