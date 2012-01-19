UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls Q1 misses; lowers 2012 forecast

Jan 19 Auto-parts supplier Johnson
Controls Inc posted quarterly results below
expectations, and cut its 2012 earnings forecast citing lower
automotive production in Europe and weak aftermarket battery
demand.
The U.S.-based company is also assuming an indefinite
shutdown of its Shanghai battery plant even as talks with the
Chinese government continue.
Johnson Controls now expects 2012 profit of $2.70 to $2.85 a
share, down from its earlier forecast of $2.85 to $3 a share.
Its first-quarter net income was $410 million, or 60 cents a
share, up from $375 million, or 55 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $10.4 billion.
Analysts expected earnings of 62 cents a share on revenue of
$10.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.