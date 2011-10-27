UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls reports higher Q4 profit

Oct 27 Auto-parts supplier Johnson Controls Inc
(JCI.N) reported a higher quarterly profit in its fiscal fourth
quarter on Thursday after revenue shot up nearly 20 percent.
The company's net income was $538 million, or 78 cents per
share, compared with $449 million, or 66 cents per share, a
year earlier. Sales rose to $10.8 billion from $9 billion.
Johnson Controls also reiterated its outlook for its fiscal
2012 year, which it announced on Oct. 12. [ID:nL3E7LC2BJ]
The maker of auto interiors and batteries and building
efficiency systems projected sales would increase 8 percent to
$44.2 billion in its fiscal year 2012. It expects earnings to
rise to between $2.85 and $3 per share.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Maureen Bavdek)