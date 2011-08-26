CAW, Johnson Controls reach tentative labor pact

* Deal avoids strike that threatened GM auto production

* Affects more than 300 Johnson Controls workers in Ont.

* Union says main issue was keeping jobs in Canada

* Details due Sunday following ratification meeting

TORONTO, Aug 26 The Canadian Auto Workers union said on Friday it reached a tentative labor pact with auto parts maker Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) just hours before a deadline for a strike that would have had an immediate impact on General Motors Co (GM.N) vehicle production.

The CAW represents more than 300 workers at Johnson Controls' Whitby, Ontario, plant. The employees produce door pads and floor consoles for the Chevrolet Impala, as well as seats for the Chevy Camaro, both of which are manufactured at GM's Oshawa, Ontario, plant.

"The fight was to ensure that these jobs stayed in Canada," Jerry Dias, assistant to the CAW national president, said in a statement. "JCI was attempting to move the jobs to the U.S. Ultimately, we were successful in preserving all the current work for the General Motors Oshawa complex."

The union said that the details of the agreement would be released on Sunday afternoon following a ratification meeting. (Reporting by John McCrank, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)