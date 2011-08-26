CAW, Johnson Controls reach tentative labor pact

* Deal avoids strike that threatened GM auto production
* Affects more than 300 Johnson Controls workers in Ont.
* Union says main issue was keeping jobs in Canada
* Details due Sunday following ratification meeting
TORONTO, Aug 26 The Canadian Auto Workers union
said on Friday it reached a tentative labor pact with auto
parts maker Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) just hours before a
deadline for a strike that would have had an immediate impact
on General Motors Co (GM.N) vehicle production.
The CAW represents more than 300 workers at Johnson
Controls' Whitby, Ontario, plant. The employees produce door
pads and floor consoles for the Chevrolet Impala, as well as
seats for the Chevy Camaro, both of which are manufactured at
GM's Oshawa, Ontario, plant.
"The fight was to ensure that these jobs stayed in Canada,"
Jerry Dias, assistant to the CAW national president, said in a
statement. "JCI was attempting to move the jobs to the U.S.
Ultimately, we were successful in preserving all the current
work for the General Motors Oshawa complex."
The union said that the details of the agreement would be
released on Sunday afternoon following a ratification meeting.
(Reporting by John McCrank, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)