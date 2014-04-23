Higher sales at auto unit lift Johnson Controls profit

April 23 Johnson Controls Inc reported a
59 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in
its automotive unit.
The net income attributable to Johnson Controls rose to $261
million, or 39 cents per share, for the second quarter ended
March 31, from $164 million, or 24 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Sales in its automotive unit, which makes seats and interior
products and is the company's largest business, rose 11 percent
in the quarter.
Johnson Controls also makes batteries for passenger
vehicles, and heating, ventilation and cooling systems for
buildings.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)