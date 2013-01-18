UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls profit falls 17 percent

Jan 18 Johnson Controls Inc's quarterly
profit fell 17 percent and the largest U.S. auto parts supplier
forecast further declines, citing weakness in Europe.
The company's shares dropped 4 percent to $30.70 in
premarket trading.
Johnson Controls, which makes car interiors and batteries,
forecast a second-quarter profit of 40 cents to 42 cents per
share, below analysts' expectations of 51 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The forecast reflects the current European automotive
production environment and short-term delays in flexing labor in
the region," the company said on Friday.
Johnson Controls maintained its full-year outlook of higher
profit and sales.
The company in October said weaker business in Europe would
reduce its first-half profit significantly. Restructuring
actions initiated in the latter part of 2012 are expected to
boost profit in the second half.
Net income fell to $354 million, or 52 cents per share, in
the first quarter, from $424 million, or 62 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to $10.42 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 51 cents per
share and revenue of $10.26 billion.