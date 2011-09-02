UPDATE 1-Johnson Controls, Saft end battery partnership

* Johnson Controls pays $145 mln for Saft's share of JV
* Saft will retain ownership of battery plant in France
* Johnson Controls shares down 2.5 pct; Saft falls 2.2 pct
DETROIT, Sept 2 Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N)
and French battery maker Saft Groupe SA S1A.PA will end their
joint venture to develop and manufacture lithium-ion vehicle
batteries, the companies said on Friday.
Johnson Controls, the largest U.S. auto parts supplier,
plans to buy Saft's share of the venture for $145 million in
cash. Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls will also receive an
expanded license to use certain Saft lithium-ion technologies.
The transaction could close as early as Sept. 30, the
companies said in a joint press release.
Johnson Controls will retain all assets of the joint
venture, Johnson Controls-Saft, except for a production plant
in Nersac, France. That plant will be transferred to Saft at
the end of 2012.
The two companies first struck a partnership in January
2006 to develop, make and sell lithium-ion batteries for hybrid
and electric vehicles.
In May, Johnson Controls moved to dissolve the partnership,
citing a "fundamental disagreement" about the direction and
scope of the joint venture. At the time, Saft said it saw no
legitimate grounds for the dissolution. [ID:nN18252839]
In Friday's announcement, the companies said the deal would
end any legal proceedings between them.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)