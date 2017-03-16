版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 20:33 BJT

3M to buy Johnson Control's safety gear business

March 16 3M Co said on Thursday it would buy Johnson Control International Plc's safety gear business, Scott Safety, in deal with an enterprise value of $2 billion.

Scott Safety manufactures respiratory and protective equipment and other safety products for firefighters, industrial workers, police squads and the military.

The business had annual revenues of about $570 million in 2016, 3M said.

Johnson Controls, which manufactures products ranging from car batteries to heating equipment, had been exploring a sale of the business, Reuters had reported last week. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐