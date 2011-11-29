New Issue-Johnson Controls sells $1.1 bln notes in 3 parts

Nov 29 Johnson Controls Inc. ( JCI.N ) Tuesday sold $1.1 billion of notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays Capital and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: JOHNSON CONTROLS INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 2.60 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2016 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.949 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.611 SETTLEMENT 12/2/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 168 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2021 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.316 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.833 SETTLEMENT 12/2/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 183 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2041 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.925 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.255 SETTLEMENT 12/2/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 230 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS