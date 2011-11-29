版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 30日 星期三 06:03 BJT

New Issue-Johnson Controls sells $1.1 bln notes in 3 parts

  Nov 29 Johnson Controls Inc. (JCI.N) Tuesday
sold $1.1 billion of notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
 Barclays Capital and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: JOHNSON CONTROLS INC
TRANCHE 1
AMT $400 MLN      COUPON 2.60 PCT      MATURITY    12/1/2016
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.949     FIRST PAY    6/1/2012
MOODY'S Baa1      YIELD 2.611          SETTLEMENT  12/2/2011
S&P BBB-PLUS      SPREAD 168 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS      MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
TRANCHE 2
AMT $450 MLN      COUPON 3.75 PCT      MATURITY    12/1/2021
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.316     FIRST PAY    6/1/2012
MOODY'S Baa1      YIELD 3.833          SETTLEMENT  12/2/2011
S&P BBB-PLUS      SPREAD 183 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS      MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
TRANCHE 3
AMT $250 MLN      COUPON 5.25 PCT      MATURITY    12/1/2041
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 99.925     FIRST PAY    6/1/2012
MOODY'S Baa1      YIELD 5.255          SETTLEMENT  12/2/2011
S&P BBB-PLUS      SPREAD 230 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS      MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐