CBRE seeks to buy Johnson Controls' workplace solutions -sources

| March 5
March 5 CBRE Group Inc, the world's
largest commercial real estate services firm, is in talks to
acquire Johnson Controls Inc's global workplace
solutions business for more than $1 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
CBRE prevailed in an auction for the business that attracted
several private equity firms, the people said this week.
Negotiations between CBRE and Johnson Controls are ongoing and a
deal is not certain, they added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the talks are
confidential. A representative for CBRE Group declined to
comment. Johnson Controls did not respond to a request for
comment.
Johnson Controls' global workplace solutions provides
facilities and energy management for more than 1.8 billion
square feet of corporate real estate.
Los Angeles-based, CBRE Group has an $11.3 billion market
capitalization and provides a wide range of real estate
services, including brokerage, commercial mortgage origination
and servicing, as well as facilities management.
Purchasing the workplace solutions business would give CBRE
facilities management business more scale.
On Sept. 30 last year, Johnson Controls announced its
intention to divest its global workplace solutions operation to
focus on core businesses. Johnson Controls said is was working
with Bank of America Corp as financial advisor on the
divestiture.
CBRE has been acquiring services companies at a quick clip.
In January, CBRE acquired Dallas, Texas-based United Commercial
Realty, which manages retail properties for institutional
investors across the United States. In December, CBRE acquired
IVI International Inc, a due diligence and advisory services
firm.
CBRE said it made 11 acquisitions in 2013 because it
believed the economy was at a good point in the cycle for M&A
activity.
