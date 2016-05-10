Triple A Johnson & Johnson jumps on euro bond bandwagon

LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - Johnson & Johnson, the only company
in the world rated Triple A by all three major ratings agencies,
is looking to raise its first euro bond in nearly a decade.
The US pharmaceutical and consumer goods company mandated
banks on Tuesday for a potential bond offering in the single
currency and a transaction could emerge as early as Wednesday,
according to investors.
Johnson & Johnson is the latest in a string of US firms that
have looked to capitalise on a strong rally in euro credit
following the ECB's March announcement of its investment-grade
corporate bond buying scheme.
However, with its Aaa/AAA/AAA ratings by Moody's, S&P and
Fitch, all with a stable outlook, the issuer will stand out from
the crowd.
Microsoft also carries Triple A ratings from Moody's and
S&P, but Fitch rates the software giant one notch lower at AA+.
ExxonMobil was the third company to carry Triple A ratings
from both Moody's and S&P until very recently. S&P downgraded
the oil major to AA+ on April 26, stripping it of its top-tier
rating for the first time in almost 70 years.
Moody's still has ExxonMobil at Aaa, but moved its outlook
to negative in February, while Fitch does not have a rating on
the company.
STRONG DEMAND
European investors have been snapping up reverse Yankee
trades in recent weeks with McDonald's attracting 14bn of
orders for a 2.5bn three-tranche bond last month.
Low yields have coaxed companies such as FedEx to tap the
euro bond market for the first time.
Johnson & Johnson's only outstanding euro bond is a 1bn
4.75% November 2019 note raised in 2007, the last time the
company tapped the euro market, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
This note essentially offers no yield in the secondary
market, bid at 0.022% according to Tradeweb, suggesting it would
be possible for the US company to raise a three-year bond at a
negative yield if it wished to.
A banker close to the deal said that the company was
targeting a longer maturity, suggesting the euro bond market's
first negative-yielding corporate deal is not on the cards just
yet.
Sanofi and Unilever have both sold deals with 0% coupons and
slightly positive yields this year, fuelling speculation over
which company will be the first to sell negative-yielding euro
debt.
The Swiss franc market has already seen companies sell
short-dated bonds at negative yields, with US pharmaceutical
firm Eli Lilly selling a SFr200m two-year bond at a -0.15% yield
on Tuesday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are global
coordinators on Johnson & Johnson's deal. They are also active
bookrunners, along with Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, additional reporting by Laura
Benitez. Editing by Helene Durand and Ian Edmondson)