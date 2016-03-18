J&J psoriasis drug Stelara tames Crohn's disease in second trial

March 18 Johnson & Johnson's Stelara
psoriasis drug has shown effectiveness against Crohn's disease
in a second late-stage trial, the company said on Friday,
bolstering prospects of its approval for the additional use.
The study showed Stelara induced remissions in moderate to
severe Crohn's disease patients who had previously failed to
benefit from TNF inhibitors, a leading class of medicines for
the inflammatory bowel disease. Those treatments include J&J's
own Remicade and AbbVie Inc's Humira.
J&J presented the favorable data on Friday at the 11th
Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization in
Amsterdam. In October, the company said Stelara was
significantly more effective than placebo in another study of
patients with moderate to severe Crohn's symptoms.
Stelara is now awaiting U.S. approval as a treatment for the
condition, based on results of that earlier trial.
The drug, which works by blocking two inflammation-causing
proteins called IL-12 and IL-23, is one of J&J's biggest, with
sales last year of almost $2.5 billion. It is approved in the
United States for adults with moderate to severe psoriasis, an
inflammatory skin condition caused by an overactive immune
system.
Crohn's is a chronic inflammatory condition in the
gastrointestinal tract, causing abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight
loss and fever. It affects about 700,000 Americans and nearly
250,000 Europeans, J&J said.
