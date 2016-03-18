RPT-UPDATE 1-J&J psoriasis drug Stelara eases Crohn's disease in second trial

(Adds data from latest study, share movement, byline)
By Ransdell Pierson
March 18 Johnson & Johnson's Stelara
psoriasis drug has shown effectiveness against Crohn's disease
in a second late-stage trial, the company said on Friday,
bolstering prospects of its approval for the additional use.
The Phase 3 study showed Stelara induced remissions in
moderate to severe Crohn's disease patients who had previously
failed to benefit from TNF inhibitors, a leading class of
medicines for the inflammatory bowel disease. Those treatments
include J&J's own Remicade and AbbVie Inc's Humira.
J&J presented the favorable data on Friday at the 11th
Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization in
Amsterdam. In October, the company said Stelara was
significantly more effective than placebo in another study of
patients with moderate to severe Crohn's symptoms.
Stelara is now awaiting U.S. approval as a treatment for the
condition, based on results of that earlier trial.
The drug, which works by blocking two inflammation-causing
proteins called IL-12 and IL-23, is one of J&J's biggest, with
sales last year of almost $2.5 billion. It is approved in the
United States for adults with moderate to severe psoriasis, an
inflammatory skin condition caused by an overactive immune
system.
Crohn's is a chronic inflammatory condition in the
gastrointestinal tract, causing abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight
loss and fever. It affects about 700,000 Americans and nearly
250,000 Europeans, J&J said.
Patients in the 741-patient study received either of two
intravenous doses of Stelara, or of a placebo. After six weeks,
34 percent of patients receiving either Stelara dose achieved a
target reduction in Crohn's symptoms, compared with 22 percent
of those taking a placebo.
Similar incidence of side effects and infections were seen
in the Stelara and placebo patient groups, J&J said.
Researchers at the meeting said other studies were under way
to show whether Stelara can maintain control of Crohn's symptoms
over extended periods.
Shares of J&J were up 0.2 percent at $106.92 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
