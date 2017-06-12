J&J diabetes drug shows heart benefit in large safety study

| June 12
June 12 Johnson & Johnson's type 2
diabetes drug Invokana significantly reduced the risk of serious
heart problems in patients with established heart disease or at
elevated risk in a pair of large studies, according to data
presented at a medical meeting on Monday.
The medicine also led to a reduced risk of hospitalization
for heart failure and protection against kidney function
decline. But the risk of amputations, particularly of toes or
feet, was double versus placebo in the studies of 10,142
patients with type 2 diabetes.
On the study's main goal Invokana, known chemically as
canagliflozin, reduced the combined risk of heart-related death,
nonfatal heart attack and nonfatal stroke by a statistically
significant 14 percent compared with placebo.
"What we actually got here was not just evidence of safety
but evidence of benefit," said lead investigator Bruce Neal,
professor of medicine at the University of New South Wales
Sydney.
"It's a really positive result. This (heart disease) is the
main thing that people with diabetes die from," said Neal, who
presented the data at the American Diabetes Association meeting
in San Diego.
The study was required to prove Invokana did not cause heart
complications. The expectation bar was raised, however, after
rival drug Jardiance from Eli Lilly and Co and
Boehringer Ingelheim in 2015 demonstrated heart protective
qualities in a similar large trial. Reduction of heart-related
death is now included in the Jardiance label.
"We look forward to working with the FDA and regulators
around the world with respect to getting this in the label,"
James List, head of cardiovascular and metabolism for J&J's
Janssen unit, said of the new data.
Two-thirds of patients had confirmed heart disease and the
rest were deemed at high risk. They were followed for an average
of about four years.
The number of amputations was small but about double that of
the placebo group. A warning of increased amputation risk was
added to Invokana's prescribing label after it was discovered by
safety monitors during an interim analysis of the study.
"Care is warranted in the use of canagliflozin in patients
at risk for amputation," a New England Journal of Medicine
article on the study said.
Invokana is the market leader among a newer class of type 2
diabetes treatments called SGLT-2 inhibitors, along with
Jardiance and AstraZeneca Plc's Farxiga. They work by
removing blood sugar through the urine.
Results from a large Farxiga heart safety trial are expected
in 2019.
"I think we're going to see much greater use of
canagliflozin and the class in type 2 diabetes," Neal said.
Invokana and related combination treatment Invokamet had
sales $284 million in the first quarter, J&J reported.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)