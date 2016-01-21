J&J stops trials of drug similar to one linked to brain death in France

Jan 21 Johnson & Johnson has suspended
international trials of a drug in the same class as an
experimental drug made by Portuguese pharmaceutical company
Bial, whose tests in France left one person brain dead and five
others hospitalized.
A spokesman for Johnson & Johnson's Janssen research and
development unit said in an emailed statement that it
voluntarily suspended two mid-stage trials and has not received
reports of serious adverse events in its studies of patients
with social anxiety disorder and major depressive disorder with
anxious distress. He said J&J will re-evaluate its decision once
it has more information.
Officials in France have said 90 people have taken part in
the Bial trial, taking some dosage of the drug aimed at tackling
mood and anxiety issues, as well as movement coordination
disorders linked to neurological issues.
All trials of the Bial drug have been suspended and all
volunteers who have taken part in the trial are being called
back, French officials said. French prosecutors have opened an
investigation into the case.
The medicine involved in both the Bial and J&J drugs is a
so-called FAAH inhibitor that works by targeting the body's
endocannabinoid system, which is also responsible for the human
response to cannabis.
Bial said in a statement last week it was committed to
ensuring the wellbeing of test participants and was working with
authorities to discover the cause of the injuries.
Cases of early-stage clinical trials going badly wrong are
rare but not unheard of. In 2006, six healthy volunteers given
an experimental drug in London ended up in intensive care. One
was described as looking like "the elephant man" after his head
ballooned. Another lost his fingertips and toes.
In the initial Phase I stage of clinical testing, a drug is
given to healthy volunteers to see how it is handled by the body
and what is the right dose to give to patients.
Medicines then go into larger Phase II and Phase III trials
to assess their effectiveness and safety before they are finally
approved for sale.
The 2006 London trial led to the collapse of Germany's
TeGenero, the company developing a medicine known as TGN1412.
The drug has since gone back into tests for rheumatoid arthritis
and is showing promise when given at a fraction of the original
dose.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by David Gregorio)