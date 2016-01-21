UPDATE 1-J&J stops trials of drug similar to one linked to brain death in France

(Adds details of trial)
Jan 21 Johnson & Johnson has suspended
international trials of a drug in the same class as an
experimental drug made by Portuguese pharmaceutical company
Bial, whose tests in France left one person brain dead and five
others hospitalized.
A spokesman for Johnson & Johnson said in an emailed
statement that it voluntarily suspended two mid-stage trials and
had not received reports of serious adverse events in its
studies of patients with social anxiety disorder and major
depressive disorder with anxious distress.
He said J&J will re-evaluate its decision once it has more
information.
Officials in France have said 90 people have taken part in
the Bial trial, taking some dosage of the drug aimed at tackling
mood and anxiety issues, as well as movement coordination
disorders linked to neurological issues.
New Jersey-based J&J said that around 120 patients have so
far been treated with its drug. Target enrollment for the social
anxiety disorder study was 122 patients, while the major
depressive disorder with anxious distress trial aimed to enroll
140 patients.
J&J said very few side effects were reported during earlier
Phase I studies. In three patients given 100 mg of the drug
daily for 10 days, increased liver enzymes were seen, but levels
returned to baseline when the drug was stopped. The company said
its Phase II trials were testing 25 mg once daily and there have
been no observed effects on liver enzymes.
All trials of the Bial drug have been suspended and all
volunteers who have taken part in the trial are being called
back, French officials said. French prosecutors have opened an
investigation into the case.
The medicine involved in both the Bial and J&J drug is a
so-called FAAH inhibitor that works by targeting the body's
endocannabinoid system, which is also responsible for the human
response to cannabis.
Cases of early-stage clinical trials going badly wrong are
rare but not unheard of. In 2006, six healthy volunteers given
an experimental immune stimulant drug in London ended up in
intensive care.
In the initial Phase I stage of clinical testing, a drug is
given to healthy volunteers to see how it is handled by the body
in order to establish the right dose to give to patients.
Medicines then go into larger Phase II and Phase III trials to
assess their effectiveness and safety before they can be
approved for sale.
