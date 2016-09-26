FDA approves J&J's autoimmune drug Stelara for Crohn's disease

Sept 26 Johnson & Johnson said on Monday
that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the
company's blockbuster psoriasis drug, Stelara, for use in adults
with Crohn's disease.
The drug is approved in the United States to treat the skin
condition scaly plaque psoriasis and a type of arthritis
associated with psoriasis.
Crohn's is a chronic inflammatory condition in the
gastrointestinal tract, causing abdominal pain, diarrhea,
rectal bleeding, weight loss and fever. It affects about 700,000
Americans and nearly 250,000 Europeans, according to the
company.
The drug, which blocks two inflammation-causing proteins
IL-12 and IL-23, is one of J&J's largest revenue generators,
with sales of about $2.5 billion in 2015.
Late-stage trial data showed Stelara induced remissions in
moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease patients who had previously
failed to benefit from TNF inhibitors, a leading class of
medicines for the inflammatory bowel disease.
These treatments include J&J's own Remicade and AbbVie Inc's
Humira.
J&J's shares were about a percent at $117.83 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)