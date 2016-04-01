UPDATE 2-EU recommends conditional approval of J&J's blood cancer drug

(Adds Genmab statement, details, background)
April 1 European regulators on Friday
recommended approving with conditions Johnson & Johnson's
blood cancer drug, saying they would need to evaluate
additional data from two ongoing studies.
The much awaited drug, called Darzalex or daratumumab, which
has already been approved in the United States, offers hope to
patients who have run out of options to fight multiple myeloma.
The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) recommendation applies
to the use of the antibody treatment in adults who have already
undergone standard treatments for multiple myeloma.
The EMA grants conditional approval for drugs that fill an
unmet medical need for serious conditions and show early
evidence of clinical benefits outweighing the risks.
Multiple myeloma is a form of cancer that affects
infection-fighting plasma cells in the bone marrow. It can lead
to complications such as infections, fractures and kidney
dysfunction.
In 2012, about 39,000 people suffered from multiple myeloma
in the European Union, according to the EMA.
Only half of the patients diagnosed with the condition are
alive after five years as they develop resistance to existing
therapies.
The current therapies include Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's
Velcade, Celgene Corp's Revlimid, and newer
drugs such as Amgen Inc's Kyprolis and Celgene's
Pomalyst.
J&J's Darzalex, given as an infusion, works by helping the
immune system attack cancer cells. Researchers say it is the
first antibody shown to be effective against myeloma without
being combined with other medicines.
America's Janssen, a unit of conglomerate J&J, licensed
daratumumab from Danish biotech company Genmab under an
exclusive deal in 2012.
Genmab said separately that it expected a final decision
from the European Commission in 60 to 90 days.
Analysts, on average, believe Darzalex could generate annual
sales of $2.19 billion by 2020, according to data from Thomson
Reuters Cortellis.
The drug won early approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in November for patients who had already
undergone at least three prior standard treatments.
The EMA has asked for additional results from the two
ongoing, late-stage studies testing the antibody in combination
with standard treatments. (bit.ly/1Ss1HOT)
Data from both studies will be given by the second half of
2017, the regulator said, adding it would weigh Darzalex's
benefits and risks every year until then.
