UPDATE 2-J&J picks Bayer exec Peterson as group worldwide chairman

Sept 13 Johnson & Johnson said Sandra
Peterson, currently a Bayer executive, will take on the new role
of group worldwide chairman, overseeing a consent decree at the
company's troubled manufacturing plants that produce
over-the-counter drugs.
Beginning Dec. 1, Peterson will oversee information
technology and the global supply chain, as well as J&J's vast
consumer business, which makes products including Tylenol, baby
shampoo and Band-Aids, the company said on Thursday.
Peterson, 52, will also become a member of the J&J executive
committee, the company said.
Shares of J&J were up 46 cents at $68.61 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
J&J's McNeil Consumer Healthcare has been operating under a
consent decree after three of its manufacturing plants failed to
curb quality lapses that had sparked a flood of recalls for its
nonprescription medicines, such as Tylenol painkiller.
Over the past couple of years, faulty manufacturing has
prompted J&J's McNeil unit to recall millions of bottles and
packages of Tylenol, Motrin, Rolaids, Benadryl and other
products. Some of these recalls affected the company's
distribution worldwide.
Peterson is chairman and chief executive officer of Bayer
CropScience AG, a Europe-based affiliate of Bayer AG,
a position she has held since 2010. Before that, she was
president and CEO of Bayer Medical Care and president of Bayer
HealthCare AG's Diabetes Care Division.
Prior to joining Bayer in 2005, Peterson spent 5 years in
leadership roles at Medco Health Solutions.
Earlier this year, J&J named Alex Gorsky as chief executive,
replacing William Weldon, who retired. Gorsky had been vice
chairman of J&J's Medical Device and Diagnostics Group, and beat
out Sherilyn McCoy, who had been vice chairman of the J&J's
Pharmaceutical, Consumer, Corporate Office of Science &
Technology, and Information Technology divisions.
Shortly after Gorsky's appointment, McCoy resigned after a
30-year career with J&J, to become CEO of Avon Products Inc
.